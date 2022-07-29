Berenberg Bank Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

MorphoSys Trading Down 6.0 %

ETR:MOR opened at €21.49 ($21.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.96. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a 12 month high of €51.60 ($52.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a market cap of $733.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

