Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $76.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a maintains rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Best Buy Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

