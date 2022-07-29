Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It sells its products through a two-tier sales model comprising 50,972 distributors and 1,063,720 associates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.