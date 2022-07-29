Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 23,400.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

