Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 23,400.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.