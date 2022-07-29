BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.81.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,703 shares of company stock worth $1,090,233. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BigCommerce by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BigCommerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce



BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

