Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.7 %

TECH stock opened at $380.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

