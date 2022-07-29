BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock worth $4,816,172 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 483.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

