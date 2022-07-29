BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 10,036.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,068 shares of company stock worth $4,816,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.