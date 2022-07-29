Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Shares Up 0.3%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 76,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,645,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $7,448,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 810,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 610,940 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,987,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.