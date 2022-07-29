Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

