Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Critical Contrast

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bogota Financial and Texas Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.50 $7.52 million $0.41 27.12 Texas Community Bancshares $12.25 million 4.23 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Bogota Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 19.27% 4.11% 0.72% Texas Community Bancshares 5.34% 1.27% 0.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bogota Financial and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.2% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bogota Financial and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.