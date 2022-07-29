Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $68.06 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

