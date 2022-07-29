Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $40.00. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 116,637 shares changing hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $81,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.