Brian S. Olschan Sells 466 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $15,289.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,488.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $29.40 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
