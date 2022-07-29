Brian S. Olschan Sells 466 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $15,289.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,488.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $29.40 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.