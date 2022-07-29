BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 1,119,497 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 589,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 9.5 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.80. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

