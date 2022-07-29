British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,997.78 ($48.17).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,286 ($39.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,489.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,327.42. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92). The company has a market cap of £74.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.84.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

