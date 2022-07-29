British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,997.78 ($48.17).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,294 ($39.69) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,489.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,327.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £74.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,108.28. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

