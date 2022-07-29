Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $0.93. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 147,149 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

