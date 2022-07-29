Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Target Price at $758.33

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $758.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.41) to GBX 780 ($9.40) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 695 ($8.37) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Bodycote Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

