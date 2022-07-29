Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $231.00

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $187.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.50. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 55.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

