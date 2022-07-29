Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Target Price at C$114.07

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.07.

CCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at C$14,161,255.68. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Insiders bought a total of 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 over the last ninety days.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$83.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.53. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$81.44 and a 1 year high of C$119.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

