Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT at $155.40

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($160.48) to €160.91 ($164.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($141.00) to €145.45 ($148.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($171.61) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 3.0 %

L’Air Liquide Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

