Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $38.80

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub Trading Down 8.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

