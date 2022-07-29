Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $296.47

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Netflix by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Netflix by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.31 and a 200 day moving average of $292.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

