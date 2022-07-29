Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

