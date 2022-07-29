Brokerages Set Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target at $220.99

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.79.

RTOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.88) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 255 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Rotork Price Performance

RTOXF opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

