Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Target Price at $2,037.50

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,037.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.34) to GBX 1,650 ($19.88) in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

