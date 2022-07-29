Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $16.56

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE:VRT opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vertiv by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

