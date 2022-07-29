Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $250.93

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $198.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,273.42 and a beta of 1.40. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

