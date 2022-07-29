Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target at $59.66

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of ZIM opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

