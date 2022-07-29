Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

