Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BEP opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 0.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -206.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,623,000 after buying an additional 393,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

