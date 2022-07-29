C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.07 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

