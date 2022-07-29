Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cactus has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at $858,296.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.