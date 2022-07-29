Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

CDNS opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,534 shares of company stock worth $63,724,140 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.