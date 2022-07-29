CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.92. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 532,654 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($2.96) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.01) to €3.75 ($3.83) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.