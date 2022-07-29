Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,006.52

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,006.52 ($12.13) and traded as low as GBX 875 ($10.54). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 895 ($10.78), with a volume of 20,628 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £114.86 million and a PE ratio of 688.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 975.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.52.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 40.77%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

