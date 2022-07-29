Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 188,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,378,146 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $23.12.

The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 16,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,011,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -232.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.