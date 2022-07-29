Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWH. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

CWH opened at $27.50 on Monday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 196.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

