Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$45.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

