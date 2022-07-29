Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.18.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$159.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$145.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$152.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market cap of C$108.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$132.38 and a twelve month high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,357,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,211,876.38. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,944 shares of company stock worth $152,028,257 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

