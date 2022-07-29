Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$81.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$78.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.1000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,779,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,332 shares of company stock valued at $18,124,781.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.