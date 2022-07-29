Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

