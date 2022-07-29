Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.00.

CPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$48.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.51. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 93.19.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

