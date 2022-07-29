Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.43.

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

