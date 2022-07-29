Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt Sells 323 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Catalent Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $1,954,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.