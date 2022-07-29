Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt Sells 323 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $1,954,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

