Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.