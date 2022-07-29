Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

