Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 991 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 67,037 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $158,686,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 48,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

