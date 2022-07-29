Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVATGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 2,726.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

